New standards for North Dakota businesses clarified, expanded

The new operating standards for businesses are one of eight components of North Dakota's "ND Smart Restart" plan. The others are are widespread rapid testing; robust contact tracing; targeted, effective containment; sufficient health care capacity; ample availability of personal protective equipment; preparations for a second surge; and protections for the most vulnerable.

"We've got eight criteria for a North Dakota Smart Restart; we've got a checked box by seven of those," Burgum said. "The one that we don't relates to protections for the most vulnerable, one of the most important ones."

Twenty-seven out of 218 long-term care facilities in the state have COVID-19 cases, according to the governor. He pointed to nursing homes in other parts of the country that have had large-scale deaths and said "we want to make sure that we don't have that kind of an outbreak in any one of our congregate living facilities."

The state earlier this month unveiled its Vulnerable Population Protection Plan with several components, including identifying and isolating positive cases, utilizing "rapid response" teams to keep positive cases in facilities from becoming outbreaks, minimizing staff movement across facilities and ramping up testing of care workers. Visitation also has been restricted at long-term care facilities across the state.