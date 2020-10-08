New records set in 3 coronavirus categories in North Dakota; hospital leader discusses capacity

North Dakota health officials on Wednesday reported new highs for active cases of COVID-19, newly confirmed cases and coronavirus-related hospitalizations, along with six new deaths.

There were 531 new cases confirmed out of 6,898 total tests handled on Wednesday. Active cases rose to 3,832, and hospitalizations jumped by nine, to 125. All were records.

“We’ve got some numbers that are still going in the wrong direction,” Gov. Doug Burgum said during a public coronavirus briefing.

The Department of Health also reported the deaths of a Burleigh County woman in her 80s, a Stark County woman in her 80s, Ward County men in their 50s and 80s and a woman in her 90s, and a female Mountrail County resident in the age rage of 10-19. She was the youngest coronavirus-related death reported in the state so far, according to Burgum.

All of the victims had underlying health conditions, according to the department. They brought the state's pandemic death total to 310.

The six death reports came a day after the state reported 24 new deaths -- the highest for a daily report. There were 54 deaths reported in the past week, "which is tragedy in the sense that that’s more than we had in some of the months earlier on during this pandemic," Burgum said.