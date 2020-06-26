New programs launched with federal coronavirus aid; more testing planned in Bismarck

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Department of Commerce is launching a program aimed at helping businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and the state Department of Agriculture is expanding an effort to aid meat processing plants and seeking proposals for research into the COVID-19 disease.

All three efforts are being funded through $400 million in federal coronavirus aid recently approved by the state Emergency Commission and the Legislature's Budget Section. The amount is part of $1.25 billion that North Dakota is getting through the federal CARES Act economic rescue package.

The developments come as the state Department of Health on Friday reported 29 new coronavirus cases, raising the state total to 3,421, with 3,090 people recovered and 78 deaths. A total of 222 people have been hospitalized during the pandemic; 23 remain so. Active cases are at 253, up two from the previous day.

New cases

New COVID-19 cases were reported in a dozen counties for the second consecutive day. The tally included six more cases in Burleigh County and an additional one in Morton County. There are 47 active cases in Burleigh and five in Morton, a cumulative increase of five from the previous day.