New omicron descendant not yet in North Dakota; COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations tick up

North Dakota health officials are monitoring for the arrival of a new descendant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus that is quickly gaining ground in the eastern U.S.

Federal officials estimate that BA.2.12.1 could account for nearly one-fifth of the COVID-19 virus circulating in the region that includes North Dakota, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the state Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

"As these new variants continue to emerge, we will need to continue to watch what impacts they have on infectivity, illness severity, previous immunity and treatment," he said.

Scientists say BA.2.12.1 spreads even faster than BA.2, the subvariant that was more contagious than the original omicron. They're trying to figure out other aspects, including whether vaccines are as effective against it as previous variants, according to The Associated Press.

"It is a relatively new subvariant and there is much we still need to learn about it," Kruger said.

All COVID-19 test samples in North Dakota that in the past week went through the process used to determine variants were omicron, according to data provided by Kruger.

"Of the specimens collected on or after April 17 that have been sequenced and determined to be omicron, 94.7% were BA.2," he said.

Weekly data

North Dakota confirmed 440 COVID-19 cases over the past week, the most since weekly reporting began six weeks ago.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday, is aimed at showing longer-term trends and severity of disease, rather than daily virus data that could be skewed by the fact that results from widely available COVID-19 home test kits are not required to be reported to the state.

There were 31 COVID-19 hospital admissions in the past week, compared to totals under 20 in each of the the previous four weeks. Federal officials reported 11 deaths over the week, after none the previous week and six the week before that.

Coronavirus patients still made up a low percentage of hospital patients -- taking up less than 3% of occupied inpatient beds and intensive care unit beds statewide. The two hospitals in Bismarck on Friday had a total of 25 staffed adult and pediatric inpatient hospital beds available and 11 adult and pediatric ICU beds open.

There have been 241,127 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. CDC data shows 2,268 virus-related deaths in the state. County-level death data is not available.

The state also no longer reports the number of active COVID-19 cases, as part of the recent shift in its coronavirus approach from pandemic to "endemic," essentially meaning that coronavirus is expected to be a part of daily life.

More information

Federal data shows that North Dakota continues to have some of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country: 65.6% of adults in the state are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 59.1%. The national averages are 76% and 70.3%, respectively.

COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.8%, compared to 47.5% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the CDC can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk, as is much of the rest of the state.

State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

Reach News Editor Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

