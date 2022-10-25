New hospital complex planned for Rugby

The Good Samaritan Hospital Association is getting $55 million in federal loans and a $1 million grant to construct a new hospital complex in Rugby.
The new Heart of America facility will include a critical access hospital, emergency room, procedure suite, imaging, lab, pharmacy, business office and clinic area, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development State Director Erin Oban.
The project aims to benefit nearly 13,000 rural residents in Pierce, Benson, McHenry and Rolette counties.
“Eliminating transportation barriers and reducing drive times to see a doctor quite literally saves lives," Oban said.