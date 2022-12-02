 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

New COVID cases increase statewide, Burleigh-Morton counties move to low risk

  • 0
CoronaLogo

New coronavirus cases in North Dakota have ticked up for the first time in a month.

There were 1,102 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the past seven days, up from 775 the previous week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The recent high was 978 weekly cases in early November. 

The weekly total for Burleigh-Morton was 236 cases, compared with 139 last week and the recent high of 259.

Burleigh and Morton counties both moved from medium risk for coronavirus transmission to low risk this week, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty-nine other counties also were at low risk. Seven counties including Sioux and McIntosh were at medium risk. Five counties -- Billings, Dunn, Stark, Golden Valley and Renville -- were at high risk.

People are also reading…

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide over the week totaled 81, up from 67 the previous week. 

There have been 277,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and more than 2,200 deaths.

More information

Federal data shows that 68.9% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.5%. The national averages are 78.5% and 72.9%, respectively.

Nationally, 12.6% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 11.9%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

North Dakota Supreme Court asked to lift injunction against abortion ban

North Dakota Supreme Court asked to lift injunction against abortion ban

An attorney for North Dakota has asked the state Supreme Court to strike down an injunction that had blocked the state’s abortion ban, saying a lower court judge was wrong to grant it. Attorney Matthew Sagsveen told justices on Tuesday that Judge Bruce Romanick “misconstrued the law” by granting the injunction. Romanick’s ruling means abortion is still legal in North Dakota, though the state’s only clinic has moved to neighboring Minnesota. Clinic Attorney Meetra Mehdizadeh argued that vacating the injunction would be “extraordinary.” She says patients, doctors and hospitals in North Dakota are still at risk even though the clinic has moved.

North Dakota AG faults judge's reasoning in blocking abortion ban

North Dakota AG faults judge's reasoning in blocking abortion ban

The North Dakota attorney general’s office says a judge did not use a “rational mental process” when determining there was a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the state’s abortion ban would succeed. The state says there are errors in South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick’s opinion that prevents the ban from going into effect until the heart of the lawsuit by a Fargo abortion clinic is resolved. Attorneys for the Red River Women’s Clinic says Romanick properly considered the arguments and there’s no need to “rectify errors and prevent injustice,” as the appeal requires. The state Supreme Court has scheduled oral arguments for next week on whether Romanick’s preliminary injunction putting the ban on hold should remain in place.

North Dakota high court to weigh judge's abortion ban ruling

North Dakota high court to weigh judge's abortion ban ruling

North Dakota’s Supreme Court will hear arguments later this month on the state’s abortion ban after the attorney general appealed a judge’s ruling that kept it from taking effect. The high court has scheduled oral arguments for Nov. 29 on South Central District Judge Bruce Romanick’s opinion there’s a “substantial probability” that a constitutional challenge to the law will succeed. The legal wrestling continues even though the state’s lone abortion clinic, located in Fargo, has moved across the border to neighboring Minnesota. Romanick says there's not a “clear and obvious answer” on whether North Dakota law bans abortion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Unesco adds Tunisian harissa to cultural heritage list

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News