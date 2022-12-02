New COVID cases increase statewide, Burleigh-Morton counties move to low risk

New coronavirus cases in North Dakota have ticked up for the first time in a month.

There were 1,102 new COVID-19 cases in the state in the past seven days, up from 775 the previous week, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services coronavirus dashboard, which is updated every Friday. The recent high was 978 weekly cases in early November.

The weekly total for Burleigh-Morton was 236 cases, compared with 139 last week and the recent high of 259.

Burleigh and Morton counties both moved from medium risk for coronavirus transmission to low risk this week, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Thirty-nine other counties also were at low risk. Seven counties including Sioux and McIntosh were at medium risk. Five counties -- Billings, Dunn, Stark, Golden Valley and Renville -- were at high risk.

The CDC recommends that people in high-risk areas wear a mask indoors in public, and that people in medium-risk areas who have conditions that make them prone to severe illness wear a mask.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide over the week totaled 81, up from 67 the previous week.

There have been 277,366 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, and more than 2,200 deaths.

More information

Federal data shows that 68.9% of North Dakota adults are fully vaccinated, with the rate for all vaccine-eligible people -- age 5 and older -- at 62.5%. The national averages are 78.5% and 72.9%, respectively.

Nationally, 12.6% of those eligible for an updated bivalent booster dose have received one; in North Dakota it's 11.9%. The shots provide protection against both the original coronavirus and also the newest omicron variant mutants. They're available to anyone 5 years and older.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or https://bit.ly/3N3IMxb or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. State Health Department guidance and resources for businesses is at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.