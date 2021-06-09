New COVID-19 death confirmed in North Dakota; active virus cases remain stable

North Dakota health officials have confirmed 45 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 110,298 total pandemic cases, with 108,459 recoveries and 1,517 deaths, up one from the previous day. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard's virus-related death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 193 and 101, respectively.

The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.06% from 2,969 tests completed Tuesday. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Tuesday stood at 2.55%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Active cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday were relatively stable, at 322 statewide and 90 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

Twenty-three virus patients remained in hospitals in the state. There have been 4,318 total COVID-19 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.