New COVID-19 cases remain low in North Dakota; testing drops over holiday weekend

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 tests processed in North Dakota doubled since Friday as the testing rate took a plunge over the Fourth of July holiday.
The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 1.79% from 342 tests completed Monday, after calculating a rate of 0.80% from 1,269 tests on Friday.
The state confirmed just six new virus cases on Monday, according to the department's virus dashboard. That brought the pandemic total to 110,751, with 109,104 recoveries, 4,355 hospitalizations and 1,528 deaths. No new deaths were confirmed Monday, and only 10 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital.
Active virus cases also saw a drop, to 119 statewide and 30 in Burleigh-Morton counties.
More than 628,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,300 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.3% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 15.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates have plateaued since late spring.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.