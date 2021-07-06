New COVID-19 cases remain low in North Dakota; testing drops over holiday weekend

The daily positivity rate of COVID-19 tests processed in North Dakota doubled since Friday as the testing rate took a plunge over the Fourth of July holiday.

The Health Department calculated a positivity rate of 1.79% from 342 tests completed Monday, after calculating a rate of 0.80% from 1,269 tests on Friday.

The state confirmed just six new virus cases on Monday, according to the department's virus dashboard. That brought the pandemic total to 110,751, with 109,104 recoveries, 4,355 hospitalizations and 1,528 deaths. No new deaths were confirmed Monday, and only 10 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active virus cases also saw a drop, to 119 statewide and 30 in Burleigh-Morton counties.