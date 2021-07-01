New COVID-19 cases remain low in North Dakota; June sees only 10 virus deaths

North Dakota's total of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by only 12 on Thursday, as a pattern of low tests, low numbers of new cases and low positivity rates continued.

Daily new case totals on the state's coronavirus dashboard have surpassed 20 only four times in the past two weeks. State officials on Thursday calculated a positivity rate of 0.59% from 2,090 tests completed Wednesday, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.32% -- well within the target range of less than 5%.

Active virus cases Thursday were relatively stable, at 146 statewide and 39 in Burleigh-Morton counties. COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide ticked up to 12, after dropping into the single digits the previous day. No new virus-related deaths were reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the state has confirmed 110,534 virus cases in North Dakota, with 109,044 recoveries, 4,351 hospitalizations and 1,528 deaths. Only 10 deaths occurred in June, compared to 500 during the peak month of November, according to the Health Department.