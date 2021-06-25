New COVID-19 cases remain low in North Dakota, but so does vaccination rate

But North Dakota health officials on Thursday reported that the new delta coronavirus variant has been documented in the state. They said the variant is more easily transmitted from person to person, and that previous infection with COVID-19 might not be enough protection.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We are encouraging all North Dakotans who are eligible to receive the vaccine to choose to get vaccinated,” State Immunization Director Molly Howell said.

The Associated Press on Thursday reported that the delta variant is contributing to a surge of cases in Missouri, which leads the nation with most new COVID-19 cases per capita and has a vaccination rate among the lowest in the country. Health officials in that state said the variant first gained a foothold in rural areas where vaccination rates are low.

In North Dakota, about 620,600 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, with about 91,300 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.8% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 14.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.