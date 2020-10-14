New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota set record; hospitalizations see drop

North Dakota's Department of Health on Wednesday reported a single-day high for new COVID-19 cases but a drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations around the state.

Health officials reported 713 new cases, 62 more than the previous high, raising the statewide total to 28,947. The new cases included 151 in Burleigh and 44 in Morton -- the highest combined total to date for the Bismarck-Mandan region. Cass County, where cases also have been spiking, had 216 new cases.

Active cases statewide hit a record for a seventh consecutive day, at 4,759. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton surpassed 1,000 for a second straight day, and they also topped that mark in Cass.

The state reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths, including a Burleigh County man in his 80s, raising the county's pandemic total to 64 and the state's to 365. New deaths also were confirmed in the counties of Bowman, LaMoure, McLean, McIntosh and Mercer. The three deaths reported in LaMoure were the first in that southeastern county. The new victims ranged from their 50s to their 90s, and all of them had underlying conditions, according to the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}