New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota set record; hospitalizations see drop

North Dakota's Department of Health on Wednesday reported a single-day high for new COVID-19 cases but a drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations around the state.
Health officials reported 713 new cases, 62 more than the previous high, raising the statewide total to 28,947. The new cases included 151 in Burleigh and 44 in Morton -- the highest combined total to date for the Bismarck-Mandan region. Cass County, where cases also have been spiking, had 216 new cases.
Active cases statewide hit a record for a seventh consecutive day, at 4,759. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton surpassed 1,000 for a second straight day, and they also topped that mark in Cass.
The state reported eight more coronavirus-related deaths, including a Burleigh County man in his 80s, raising the county's pandemic total to 64 and the state's to 365. New deaths also were confirmed in the counties of Bowman, LaMoure, McLean, McIntosh and Mercer. The three deaths reported in LaMoure were the first in that southeastern county. The new victims ranged from their 50s to their 90s, and all of them had underlying conditions, according to the state.
Hospitalizations around North Dakota dropped by 26 from the record 158 reported both Monday and Tuesday. It's the first drop in 11 days. Hospital capacity is a concern in the state. There were 241 available staffed inpatient beds plus 32 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Tuesday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available early Wednesday. There were two available staffed beds plus one ICU bed in Bismarck, all at Sanford Health. CHI St. Alexius Health had none for a second straight day.
Statewide, there have been 23,823 recoveries and 1,159 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 263,233 and total tests number 730,902, including 7,797 handled Tuesday.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Twenty-two other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 23 are in the green or "low" risk level and six are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis. Gov. Doug Burgum was expected to provide an update later Wednesday.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
