New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota hit triple digits; active virus cases top 500

New cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota on Tuesday surpassed triple digits for the first time since last spring, and active cases of the coronavirus disease jumped again, topping 500.
The state Health Department confirmed 139 new virus cases, the most reported in one day since 173 on May 5.
Active cases have increased 75% in a week's time, hitting 511 on Tuesday, the highest reported total since 533 on May 26. There were 134 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, the most since mid-May.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country due in large part to the fast-spreading and highly contagious delta variant, which the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is responsible for most new cases. In North Dakota, a summer of relatively low virus numbers is giving way to a potential spike as fall approaches.
The new cases reported on the Health Department's virus dashboard Tuesday were from 2,560 tests completed Monday, and the state calculated a positivity rate of 5.72%, along with a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.28%. The 14-day rate is within the target range of less than 5%, but it has been climbing steadily since a recent low of 1.14% on July 3. It has risen or remained unchanged for 13 straight days.
The newly confirmed virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 111,837, with 109,786 recoveries, 1,540 deaths and 4,404 hospitalizations. Fifteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, up two from the previous day. One new virus-related death was reported.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the virus dashboard were unchanged Tuesday, at 197 and 102, respectively.
About 648,800 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 95,800 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The Associated Press reported that the U.S. on Monday reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults -- a figure that marks the low end of initial government estimates of what is necessary to achieve herd immunity. That benchmark doesn't reflect the delta variant, which has led to a surge in cases and swamped hospitals around the country, according to AP.
Fewer than 53% of North Dakota adults have received an initial vaccine dose. North Dakota has had some of the highest rates of vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there were 21 counties in those two categories on Tuesday afternoon, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
