New COVID-19 cases in North Dakota hit triple digits; active virus cases top 500

The newly confirmed virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 111,837, with 109,786 recoveries, 1,540 deaths and 4,404 hospitalizations. Fifteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Tuesday, up two from the previous day. One new virus-related death was reported.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the virus dashboard were unchanged Tuesday, at 197 and 102, respectively.

About 648,800 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 95,800 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

The Associated Press reported that the U.S. on Monday reached President Joe Biden's goal of getting at least one COVID-19 shot into 70% of American adults -- a figure that marks the low end of initial government estimates of what is necessary to achieve herd immunity. That benchmark doesn't reflect the delta variant, which has led to a surge in cases and swamped hospitals around the country, according to AP.