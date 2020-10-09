New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in North Dakota hit new highs; 11 deaths reported

Cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations related to the coronavirus disease have taken big jumps in North Dakota, and 11 more people including two Burleigh County residents have died, according to state data released Friday.
The Department of Health reported that 651 cases were confirmed Thursday, raising the statewide pandemic total to 26,040. Actives cases rose to 3,964, and hospitalizations increased to 132. All were new records, breaking the previous highs set just a day earlier.
Hospital capacity is a concern around the state and in Bismarck. There were 231 available staffed inpatient beds plus 30 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Thursday afternoon, according to the most recent state data available. There were 12 available staffed beds plus four ICU beds in Bismarck: 10 beds plus three ICU at CHI St. Alexius Health and two beds plus one ICU at Sanford Health.
Sanford Health Bismarck President Michael LeBeau on Thursday said capacity is a "significant challenge" and that residents who have become accustomed to convenient access to health care will need to adapt to longer wait times, different methods of care and possible transfers to other facilities.
Health officials on Friday reported the deaths of a Burleigh County man in his 50s and woman in her 90s, raising the county's pandemic total to 58. Another 41 deaths have been reported in Morton County; no new deaths were listed Friday. Other deaths reported were in McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Nelson, Ramsey, Renville, Richland, Stark and Ward counties.
Support Local Journalism
Victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of them had underlying health conditions, according to the health department. They brought the statewide pandemic total to 321; 41 of the deaths have been reported in just the past three days.
The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday included 127 in Burleigh County and 48 in Morton. The combined total was the highest since cases in the region began spiking in August. There are nearly 1,000 active cases in the two counties.
Statewide, there have been 21,755 recoveries and 1,037 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 255,196 and total tests number 695,621.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Twenty-two other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 23 are in the green or "low" risk level and six are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
(Check back for updates.)
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.