New COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations in North Dakota hit new highs; 11 deaths reported

Victims ranged in age from their 30s to their 90s. All of them had underlying health conditions, according to the health department. They brought the statewide pandemic total to 321; 41 of the deaths have been reported in just the past three days.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Friday included 127 in Burleigh County and 48 in Morton. The combined total was the highest since cases in the region began spiking in August. There are nearly 1,000 active cases in the two counties.

Statewide, there have been 21,755 recoveries and 1,037 hospitalizations since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 255,196 and total tests number 695,621.

Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.

Twenty-two other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 23 are in the green or "low" risk level and six are in the blue "new normal" level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.