New COVID-19 cases highest since last year

The North Dakota Health Department on Wednesday reported 535 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number posted since the pandemic’s peak last year.
The new cases bring the state’s active positives to 2,763, up from 2,432 on Tuesday. The 14-day rolling average positivity rate climbed to 6.7% from 8,382 tests. One new death was reported Wednesday.
Thirteen people are in intensive care units across North Dakota. A total of 121 people are hospitalized because of the disease, down from 127 on Tuesday. Of those, one is under the age of 5 and two are between the ages of 12 and 14.
CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and Bismarck Sanford Health have no available staffed ICU or inpatient beds as of Wednesday, according to state data. Statewide there are 15 staffed ICU beds, 195 staffed inpatient beds, one staffed pediatric ICU bed and 11 staffed pediatric inpatient beds available.
Burleigh County currently has 510 active positive cases of COVID-19, 95 of which were reported in the last day. Morton County has 149 active positives, an increase of 26. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths. Burleigh County's death total remained unchanged at 202 and Morton County's unchanged at 102.
The new test results bring the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 118,491 with 114,166 recoveries and 1,562 deaths.
State data showed 688,194 doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota. Of those, 79,502 were in Burleigh County and 22,947 were in Morton County. The vaccine dashboard shows 51% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 26% of North Dakotans ages 12 to 18 are fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results.
All but four of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
