New COVID-19 cases highest since last year

The North Dakota Health Department on Wednesday reported 535 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number posted since the pandemic’s peak last year.

The new cases bring the state’s active positives to 2,763, up from 2,432 on Tuesday. The 14-day rolling average positivity rate climbed to 6.7% from 8,382 tests. One new death was reported Wednesday.

Thirteen people are in intensive care units across North Dakota. A total of 121 people are hospitalized because of the disease, down from 127 on Tuesday. Of those, one is under the age of 5 and two are between the ages of 12 and 14.

CHI St. Alexius in Bismarck and Bismarck Sanford Health have no available staffed ICU or inpatient beds as of Wednesday, according to state data. Statewide there are 15 staffed ICU beds, 195 staffed inpatient beds, one staffed pediatric ICU bed and 11 staffed pediatric inpatient beds available.

Burleigh County currently has 510 active positive cases of COVID-19, 95 of which were reported in the last day. Morton County has 149 active positives, an increase of 26. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths. Burleigh County's death total remained unchanged at 202 and Morton County's unchanged at 102.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}