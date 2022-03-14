New COVID-19 cases at an 8-month low in North Dakota; 3 deaths reported over weekend

North Dakota's Health Department on Monday reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, the lowest reported daily total in almost eight months.

The state's coronavirus dashboard showed 286 active cases, the first sub-300 total since the middle of last summer.

The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate over the weekend fell below 3% for the first time since last July. The rate has met the state target of less than 5% for nearly two weeks.

There were 51 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 11 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and five intensive care unit beds open.

No new virus-related deaths were confirmed Monday, but three were reported over the weekend. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh (302) and Morton (142) counties did not change.

North Dakota has had 239,230 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two years, with 236,718 recoveries, 7,849 hospitalizations and 2,226 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

The Health Department will move to updating the COVID-19 dashboard weekly rather than daily after this week, as part of the state's recent move to an "endemic" coronavirus phase. That essentially means COVID-19 is expected to be a regular part of life.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.2% and 69.4%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 45.9% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at low risk.

The state Health Department has developed new guidance and resources for businesses, at https://bit.ly/3w0DpKj.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.