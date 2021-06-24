New coronavirus variant confirmed in North Dakota; active COVID-19 cases fall below 200

North Dakota health officials have documented a new version of the coronavirus in the state.
The delta variant was confirmed in an adult who was not hospitalized, the state Health Department reported Thursday. Officials did not offer any other details, including where the person lives.
“This variant is more easily transmitted from person to person and early data is indicating that this variant can cause serious disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated,” said Kirby Kruger, head of the department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.
The delta variant has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India last December, according to The Associated Press. Experts say the variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in the body. It's now responsible for 90% of all new infections in the United Kingdom. In the U.S. it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type.
"Early evidence from a laboratory setting is showing that previous infection with COVID-19 may not protect against this variant,” Kruger said.
He added that early data indicates the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are highly effective against the variant, and State Immunization Director Molly Howell urged non-vaccinated state residents to get a shot.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best tool we have to slow the emergence of this variant and all other variants of this virus," she said.
Coronavirus variants began surfacing in North Dakota in mid-February. The state lab has now identified 1,078 cases of five variants. There are 941 cases of the variant first identified in the United Kingdom, 108 of the two California variants, 26 of the the Japan/Brazil variant, two of the South Africa variant and one of the new India variant.
The variants have been connected to nearly 100 hospitalizations and 10 deaths in North Dakota, according to the Health Department.
The types of variants in North Dakota all are on the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's list of "variants of concern" -- a threat level in the middle of "variants of interest" and "variants of high consequence." There are seven in the low category and none in the high. For more information, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Daily data
North Dakota health officials continue to document few new cases of COVID-19. Only 15 new cases were confirmed Thursday from 2,440 tests completed Wednesday, according to the Health Department's virus dashboard. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 0.96% and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.75%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Active virus cases statewide dropped below 200 for the first time since mid-April of 2020, to 184. There were 50 total active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,627 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 108,916 recoveries, 4,342 hospitalizations and 1,527 deaths. Only 12 COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday, down four from the previous day and the lowest level since the early days of the pandemic.
The state confirmed one new death, raising the pandemic death toll to 1,527. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the dashboard remained unchanged, at 196 and 101, respectively.
About 619,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 91,200 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.7% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 14% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
