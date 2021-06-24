New coronavirus variant confirmed in North Dakota; active COVID-19 cases fall below 200

North Dakota health officials have documented a new version of the coronavirus in the state.

The delta variant was confirmed in an adult who was not hospitalized, the state Health Department reported Thursday. Officials did not offer any other details, including where the person lives.

“This variant is more easily transmitted from person to person and early data is indicating that this variant can cause serious disease, especially in those who are not vaccinated,” said Kirby Kruger, head of the department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

The delta variant has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India last December, according to The Associated Press. Experts say the variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in the body. It's now responsible for 90% of all new infections in the United Kingdom. In the U.S. it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type.

"Early evidence from a laboratory setting is showing that previous infection with COVID-19 may not protect against this variant,” Kruger said.