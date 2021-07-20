New cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota rise; officials warn about delta variant

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19 -- the highest daily number in nearly six weeks -- and they issued a statement imploring state residents to take precautions and get vaccinated as the new delta variant spreads across the globe.

Active virus cases also jumped, rising above 200 statewide and above 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The totals of 205 and 52, respectively, were the highest in about a month.

State officials calculated a positivity rate of 4.62% from 1,067 tests processed Monday. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was at 1.88%. That's still well within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has been trending upward this month.

Health officials around the country have expressed worry about the impact of the new fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. An estimated 83% of new cases in the U.S. are tied to the variant that was first detected in India last December, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said in Senate testimony Tuesday.

North Dakota officials announced the first case of the delta variant in the state on June 24. It has since been confirmed in 19 other people, one of whom was hospitalized.