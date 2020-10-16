New and active COVID-19 cases reach new highs in North Dakota; 18 more deaths reported

Records reflect what is reported daily by the state. Data on the health department's COVID-19 dashboard often differs because it's updated as new information comes in.

Statewide, there have been 30,517 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, 24,882 recoveries and 1,221 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 266,863 and total tests number 747,239, including 9,226 handled Thursday.

The COVID Tracking project reported that the state has had 978 new cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which leads the nation, according to The Associated Press. The rolling average number of daily new cases has increased by 54% in the last two weeks.

Burleigh, Morton and 14 other North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system; 15 are in the yellow "moderate risk" level; 17 are in the green "low risk" level; and five are in the blue "new normal" level. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The guidelines are not enforced.