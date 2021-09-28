Nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in North Dakota; officials encourage flu shots

Hospital capacity remains a concern, with fewer than 12% of staffed beds available in North Dakota. The most recent state data showed 202 available staffed inpatient beds and 15 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed inpatient beds and two ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available beds listed in either category.

Flu shots

State officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the pandemic spike. They're also encouraging people to get a flu shot, to help avoid overtaxing hospitals even more as flu season begins in North Dakota.

Officials including Gov. Doug Burgum gathered Monday to get their own flu shots and to advocate for others to do the same.

“Getting vaccinated is the safest and easiest way to protect yourself from the flu, while also protecting your family and community as well,” Burgum said in a statement.