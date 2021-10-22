National Prescription Drug Take Back Day set Saturday

Bismarck-Mandan residents can dispose of unwanted or unneeded prescription and over-the-counter drugs during the 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

The federal Drug Enforcement Administration hosts the event that offers free and anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations nationwide. The goal is to eliminate the drugs and also educate the public about the potential for medication abuse.

A majority of people who misuse a prescription medication obtained it from a family member or friend, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Take Back Day has removed more than 7,000 tons of medication from circulation since its inception, according to the DEA.

“It’s unfortunate that in our line of work, we’ve seen too many cases where a person’s drug addiction began by abusing prescription medications,” said Justin King, special agent in charge of the DEA's Omaha Division. “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day provides a way to safely and anonymously dispose of your unneeded medications. More importantly, it prevents medications from falling into the wrong hands."

Sue Kahler, a coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health, said "Now is the time to go through your house and collect unused medication and properly dispose of them at a local Take Back site.”

Those sites are the Bismarck Police Department, at 700 S. 9th St., and the Mandan Police Department/Morton County Sheriff's Office, at 205 1st Ave. NW in Mandan, according to the state Attorney General's Office. The Take Back program accepts both prescription and over-the-counter medications.

There also are numerous MedSafe drop-off sites at pharmacies. Those sites accept only prescription medications. A list can be found at: attorneygeneral.nd.gov/public-safety/take-back-program/take-back-program-locations.

