National blood shortage being felt in region; organizations plead for donors

A nonprofit that supplies blood to hospitals in the Dakotas is offering an incentive to urge people to donate during what officials say is a national blood shortage that's further stressing the country’s health care system amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Vitalant serves about 900 hospitals nationwide, including about 85 in the region. The organization said it is experiencing "a historic, two-year-low blood supply," as COVID-19 lessens the number of healthy, available donors and prompts the cancellation of community blood drives.

Supplies of Type O blood, which is the most transfused blood type, have plummeted to under a two-day supply, according to Vitalant. During January -- National Blood Donor Month -- all Vitalant donors will be eligible to win one of four, $5,000 prepaid gift cards.

“It’s important for people to remember that they can give blood immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine if you’re healthy and well,” Vitalant Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ralph Vassallo said in a statement. “To ensure patient care isn’t jeopardized, we need people to schedule an appointment today. Even if the appointment is several weeks from now, setting and keeping it will help replenish what’s needed for both routine treatments and emergencies.”

Sanford Health Bismarck "is working closely with Vitalant to preserve the necessary blood supply that will ensure all medical needs are met for patients in the communities we serve," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chris Meeker said. "As health care across the country continues to see impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, we encourage the communities across central and western North Dakota to reach out to local blood banks and donate.”

CHI St. Alexius Health didn't immediately detail its blood supply situation to the Tribune.

Blood donations at Vitalant in December fell short of the need by more than 4,500 donations. The trend has continued into January as the omicron variant of the coronavirus has led to a surge in COVID-19 cases and severe winter weather in various parts of the U.S. has impacted blood drives.

“Now is the time when new blood donors, those that haven’t given in a while and regular donors are all needed to step up and help address this critical health care issue,” Vitalant Regional Director Jennifer Bredahl said. “Astonishingly, only about 3% of the population donates blood, but most people are eligible. If more people start donating, shortages could be prevented.”

For more information or to schedule a donation appointment, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825.

The American Red Cross -- which supplies 40% of the nation's blood -- says the shortage is the worst in more than a decade. The not-for-profit has experienced a 10% decline in the number of blood donors since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 and continues to encounter blood drive cancellations and staffing shortages. The onset of the delta variant last fall and now the omicron wave have cut deeply into donor turnout.

"Every community in America needs blood on a daily basis. At a time when many businesses and organizations across the country are experiencing pandemic challenges, the Red Cross is no different," Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pampee Young said. "And while we are all learning how to live in this new environment -- how we spend our time, where we work, how we give back, how we make a difference in the lives of others -- donating blood must continue to be part of it."

A number of American Red Cross chapters around the country are issuing a plea for donations, including the American Red Cross of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota.