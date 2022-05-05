Mysterious pediatric liver disease found in North Dakota

North Dakota's Health Department is investigating a case of hepatitis of unknown origin in a Grand Forks County child.
The state joins a growing list of those looking into cases of children with hepatitis where usual causes have been ruled out. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating cases of the sudden liver disease in hundreds of children, according to The Associated Press.
The mysterious liver disease was first identified in Britain, with infections spreading to Europe and the U.S.
The Grand Forks County child is recovering at home after a brief hospitalization.
“We are encouraging medical providers to review their records back to October 2021 for any patients that warrant further investigation,” said Kirby Kruger, chief of the department's Medical Services Section. The department "is working with the CDC to help identify cases that will aid in understanding the cause of hepatitis in children and to understand how we can prevent these illnesses from happening in the future.”
Parents are encouraged to watch for symptoms of hepatitis in their children. Symptoms include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, light-colored stools, and jaundice, or yellow skin or eyes.