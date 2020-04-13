Morton County man is North Dakota's ninth COVID-19 death

A Morton County man in his 80s has died from COVID-19, bringing the state’s total coronavirus-related deaths to nine, Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday afternoon.
The man had underlying health conditions and had come in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, Burgum said.
“Our hearts go out to the families who lost a loved one,” Burgum said. “We know that regardless of the circumstance, it’s never easy to lose a parent or a grandparent. All of us are with you and thinking of you.”
Twenty-three more North Dakotans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the state’s total to 331, the North Dakota Department of Health reported Monday.
The Morton County man’s death was not included in the figures released Monday morning, but announced during Burgum’s daily press briefing.
Morton County, home to Mandan, now has two COVID-19 deaths, as do Cass and Stark counties. Ward, McHenry and Emmons counties each have one death.
Officials said 408 of the 431 people tested Sunday were negative. One more person was hospitalized Sunday, bringing the total to 40. Thirteen remain hospitalized and 127 have recovered.
Burgum noted that 16 of the new positive cases were people under 40.
“Everyone, regardless of your age, if you have it, you can be someone who spreads it to others,” he said. “And while it may not be fatal to you, it could be fatal to someone else.”
A total of 10,781 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, with 10,450 testing negative. The new positive cases include a woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, and a man in his 30s in Morton County, home to Mandan. Burleigh County’s total now stands at 51. Morton County’s is 20.
Mountrail County, which includes part of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in western North Dakota, had six new cases Sunday, making that county’s total 27. Over the weekend, state, tribal and local officials conducted targeted testing in Mountrail County, an area that had been identified as a potential hot spot.
The testing included about 100 people who had been identified through contact tracing as having been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Burgum said.
The Department of Health said on Facebook the testing in New Town, called “Operation Drive-In,” also was for first responders, law enforcement and health care workers.
The same team was back in Mountrail County on Monday conducting additional tests at a drive-thru location, Burgum said. A test machine malfunction affected 69 tests collected Saturday, and those people were invited to be retested, he said.
Also Monday, nine new cases were reported in Cass County, home to Fargo, bringing that county’s total to 116. Dunn County reported one new case, McKenzie two, Richland one and Stark two.
Burgum signed an executive order Monday that allows for changes to maintain critical operations for vulnerable youths served in Psychiatric Residential Treatment Facilities and Qualified Residential Treatment Programs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The order includes suspending required routine health care checks that are not urgent, providing telehealth options, allowing employees to utilize online training and other changes.
“We remain committed to ensuring that youths and families receive quality care while also following CDC guidelines and social distancing practices,” Burgum said.
