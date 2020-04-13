Morton County man is North Dakota's ninth COVID-19 death

“Everyone, regardless of your age, if you have it, you can be someone who spreads it to others,” he said. “And while it may not be fatal to you, it could be fatal to someone else.”

A total of 10,781 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, with 10,450 testing negative. The new positive cases include a woman in her 40s from Burleigh County, home to Bismarck, and a man in his 30s in Morton County, home to Mandan. Burleigh County’s total now stands at 51. Morton County’s is 20.

Mountrail County, which includes part of the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation in western North Dakota, had six new cases Sunday, making that county’s total 27. Over the weekend, state, tribal and local officials conducted targeted testing in Mountrail County, an area that had been identified as a potential hot spot.

The testing included about 100 people who had been identified through contact tracing as having been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, Burgum said.

The Department of Health said on Facebook the testing in New Town, called “Operation Drive-In,” also was for first responders, law enforcement and health care workers.