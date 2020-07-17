Morton County has 3rd COVID-19 death; 2 statewide records set Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota health officials on Friday reported a third COVID-19 death in Morton County, along with a new high for coronavirus cases confirmed statewide in a single day.

The 80-year-old woman who died was the state's 90th death related to COVID-19. It wasn't immediately clear if she had underlying health conditions. Her death was the first confirmed in the area in three months -- the previous two Morton County deaths were reported on March 30 and April 14, and Burleigh County has not had a confirmed death.

The Department of Health on Friday reported 124 additional COVID-19 cases in 23 counties, raising the statewide total since the pandemic reached North Dakota in mid-March to 4,792. The previous single-day high for newly confirmed cases -- with the exception of a day in late May in which data were impacted by equipment malfunctions at the state lab -- was 108 on Monday.

Active cases set a record for a second consecutive day, up 16 to 799. The increase in cases has coincided with the reopening of businesses such as bars and restaurants, and an uptick in testing.

Records are based on daily data reported by the state. Health department officials often revise the numbers later as they receive new information, and they reflect the revisions on their website.