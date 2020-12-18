More than 3,000 North Dakotans vaccinated against COVID-19 in first 4 days

North Dakota received an initial 6,825 doses of the recently approved Pfizer vaccine, according to State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

The state will receive fewer doses next week than previously expected -- 4,875, almost 3,000 doses lower than the previous estimate, according to Peske. The state still expects to get 13,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending federal approval.

Going forward, the state expects shipments of 4,500 Moderna doses and 4,875 Pfizer doses each week through Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's effort to rapidly develop and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine. The change from the initial allocations is so Operation Warp Speed can even out vaccine allocations and provide better estimates for future shipments, Peske said.

The state vaccine ethics committee has recommended that older adults, people in congregate living settings and those with underlying conditions be prioritized in the second phase. The state’s COVID-19 Unified Command and the governor's office need to approve the recommendation. That could happen as early as next week. Vaccines for the general public aren’t expected to be available until the spring.

