More than 3,000 North Dakotans vaccinated against COVID-19 in first 4 days

More than 3,000 people in North Dakota have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
The first shipments of the Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday, and vaccinations began immediately. In Bismarck, Sanford Health vaccinated its first workers on Monday, and CHI St. Alexius Health its first on Tuesday.
In the first four days of vaccinations around the state, 3,068 people received doses, Department of Health spokeswoman Nicole Peske told the Tribune.
North Dakota State University nursing and pharmacy students are helping with the vaccinations in Bismarck and Fargo.
"There is a tremendous amount of hope being given with this vaccine. As a pharmacy student, I can help to distribute that hope,” fourth-year pharmacy student Martin McNichols said in a statement.
It wasn't immediately clear how many doses this week went to front-line health care workers and how many went to long-term care residents and staff -- the first two groups prioritized by North Dakota’s COVID-19 Vaccine Ethics Advisory Committee. Peske said the state plans to launch a vaccine dashboard on Tuesday, at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid19-vaccine-dashboard.
Other vaccine information can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-information.
North Dakota received an initial 6,825 doses of the recently approved Pfizer vaccine, according to State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.
The state will receive fewer doses next week than previously expected -- 4,875, almost 3,000 doses lower than the previous estimate, according to Peske. The state still expects to get 13,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, pending federal approval.
Going forward, the state expects shipments of 4,500 Moderna doses and 4,875 Pfizer doses each week through Operation Warp Speed, the federal government's effort to rapidly develop and manufacture a COVID-19 vaccine. The change from the initial allocations is so Operation Warp Speed can even out vaccine allocations and provide better estimates for future shipments, Peske said.
The state vaccine ethics committee has recommended that older adults, people in congregate living settings and those with underlying conditions be prioritized in the second phase. The state’s COVID-19 Unified Command and the governor's office need to approve the recommendation. That could happen as early as next week. Vaccines for the general public aren’t expected to be available until the spring.
The federal government is providing the vaccine for free. Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota, the state's largest health insurer, on Friday said it will cover administrative costs for COVID-19 shots.
"After government-funded vaccines are exhausted, (Blue Cross) will cover both the cost of the vaccine and its administration,” Chief Medical Officer Greg Glasner said. “This is a direct cost we are absorbing to support enhanced vaccination rates.”
Daily data
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Friday crept above 3,000, and the health department reported 21 more deaths.
The new deaths included three people in the Bismarck-Mandan region and raised the state's pandemic death toll to 1,225.
Health officials reported 509 new coronavirus cases, including 67 in Burleigh-Morton counties, raising the statewide total to 89,557, with 85,271 recoveries and 3,349 hospitalizations. There were 144 people hospitalized on Friday, down slightly from the previous day.
Hospitals in the state on Thursday had 24 staffed intensive care unit beds and 324 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four staffed ICU beds open and and CHI St. Alexius Health had one. Sanford had eight staffed non-ICU beds and CHI St. Alexius had 14.
There were 8,208 tests handled Thursday. The daily positivity rate as reported by the state was 5.91%.
The health department also announced that its COVID-19 dashboard is fully back up, after 1 1/2 weeks of disruptions following the inclusion of rapid antigen testing in the data.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect until Jan. 18, and business capacity restrictions are in place until Jan. 8. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
