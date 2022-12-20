More snow expected amid arctic blast; Burgum eases rules for heating fuel truckers

Forecasters have added snow and poor traveling conditions to the list of weather woes in North Dakota this week, and extended the coverage area of a wind chill warning.

Meanwhile, Gov. Doug Burgum has eased requirements for truckers hauling heating fuels amid the arctic blast, and it's gotten too cold even for a scheduled outdoors "winter walk" in Bismarck.

The wind chill warning posted by the National Weather Service now covers all of North Dakota except the Red River Valley; the Fargo and Grand Forks areas are under a wind chill advisory. Dangerous and even life-threatening wind chills as low as 55 degrees below zero are expected in western and central North Dakota and the James River Valley, through midday Saturday.

"The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes," the weather service said.

AccuWeather reported that the brutal cold is expected to stretch all the way to Southern states.

"The arctic air can envelop much of the central and eastern part of the country just prior to the holiday weekend, threatening the coldest pre-Christmas stretch in decades," Meteorologist Elizabeth Danco said.

The coldest weather in North Dakota is expected Wednesday evening through Friday morning.

As much of 3 inches of snow is expected late Tuesday and Wednesday, moving west to east across the state. Winds up to 40 mph are forecast to develop.

"Areas of blowing and drifting snow may cause significant reductions to visibility Wednesday night through Thursday," the weather service said.

Burgum order

Burgum has signed an executive order waiving hours-of-service requirements for truckers hauling propane, gasoline, diesel fuel and heating oil amid this week's cold snap. That means truckers can drive longer hours without stopping.

Recent winter storms and this week's arctic blast are increasing demand for heating fuels and decreasing availability, the governor said. Waiving hours-of-service regulations for commercial haulers of heating fuels will help agribusinesses, farmers and ranchers, and other consumers, he said.

The 30-day waiver took effect Monday. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

Winter walk

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health scheduled a mile-long winter walk at Sertoma Park on the first day of winter to promote staying active during the season, but the dangerous cold has put a crimp in those plans.

"Due to weather conditions being unsafe for outdoor activities on Wednesday, the winter walk has been moved from Sertoma Park to inside the Kirkwood Mall," Public Health said in a statement.

The walk will start at 2 p.m. by the movement maze in the mall's J.C. Penney wing.

When conditions aren't dangerous, walking in the winter can improve the immune system, boost energy levels and improve heart health, according to Nutrition Services Coordinator Katie Johnke.

“There’s something special about a fresh snowfall or a chill in the air that helps us take in a new point of view,” she said.

For more information, contact Johnke by calling 701-355-1555 or emailing kjohnke@bismarcknd.gov.