More COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations reported in North Dakota

North Dakota health officials on Thursday reported a jump in COVID-19 hospitalizations and five more coronavirus-related deaths.

Twenty-nine deaths have been reported on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard in the past three days, raising North Dakota's pandemic toll to 1,944. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties weren't immediately updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations jumped by 12 from Wednesday, to 165. Daily hospitalizations have fluctuated roughly between 150 and 200 in recent months amid the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.

The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. Sanford Health Bismarck had six available staffed general care beds and two ICU beds. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had four available staffed inpatient beds and no ICU beds.

There have been 166,233 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 396 cases reported Thursday from 9,545 tests completed Wednesday. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 4.42% and a 14-day rolling rate of 7.32%. The state target for the two-week rolling rate is less than 5%.

Active COVID-19 cases on Thursday dropped back below 3,000, to 2,946 statewide, with 480 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

There have been 161,343 COVID-19 recoveries and 6,654 hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 57.7% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 4.8% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Nearly 17% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope and Renville, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.