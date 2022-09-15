Mid Dakota Clinic to join Essentia Health

Bismarck’s Mid Dakota Clinic is becoming a part of Essentia Health.

The health systems in June announced they were exploring a potential affiliation. On Thursday they announced a "definitive agreement" that is to take effect Oct. 1. Terms were not disclosed.

Essentia Health, based in Duluth, Minnesota, is a health care system that serves patients in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. It has 14,700 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners.

“Our mission of making a healthy difference in people’s lives extends beyond the walls of our facilities,” Dr. Bill Heegaard, president of Essentia’s West Market and an emergency medicine physician, said in a statement. “We support the communities we’re privileged to serve and immerse ourselves in them."

Mid Dakota Clinic, an independent physician practice founded over 50 years ago in Bismarck, has more than 60 providers and 300 staff in the city. It has four locations with eight clinics.

Mid Dakota patients will keep their current physicians and also have access to specialists at Essentia Health.

“Together, we can offer a greater continuity of care between the clinic and new specialties,” said Dr. Andrew Wilder, president and board chair of Mid Dakota Clinic and a radiology physician. “That has been our primary consideration throughout this process -- how we could best expand options and access to health care for our patients.”