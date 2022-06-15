Mid Dakota Clinic, Essentia Health explore affiliation

Bismarck’s Mid Dakota Clinic announced Wednesday that officials are exploring a potential affiliation with Essentia Health, a health care system that serves patients in North Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Mid Dakota Clinic, an independent physician practice, and Essentia have signed a letter of intent to enter affiliation discussions. If the talks lead to an agreement, an affiliation would be anticipated in the fall.

“An affiliation would reinforce our common commitment to reach more families in the Bismarck-Mandan area with services in clinics and hospitals,” Mid Dakota Clinic CEO Marvin Lein said in a statement that did not elaborate on what form an affiliation might take.

An affiliation could allow Mid Dakota to offer patients a “greater continuity of care” between the clinic and new specialties, such as women’s services, Lein said.

Mid Dakota, founded over 50 years ago in Bismarck, has more than 60 providers and 300 staff in the city.

Essentia Health, with headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota, has 14,700 employees, including more than 2,100 physicians and advanced practitioners.

