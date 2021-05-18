Merger talks between CHI St. Alexius owner and Essentia Health fizzle

Negotiations that could have put CHI St. Alexius Health facilities in North Dakota under new ownership have fizzled.

CommonSpirit Health, which owns CHI St. Alexius, and Essentia Health have ended talks to transfer CommonSpirit facilities in North Dakota and Minnesota to Essentia, according to a Tuesday statement from the two companies.

"While we share a similar mission, vision, values and strong commitment to sustainable rural health care, CommonSpirit and Essentia were unable to come to an agreement that would serve the best interests of both organizations, the people we employ and the patients we serve," the statement said.

The potential deal, which was announced in January, would have affected the CHI St. Alexius Health hospital and health clinics in Bismarck, as well as facilities in Carrington, Devils Lake, Dickinson, Garrison, Turtle Lake and Williston, along with about a dozen CHI facilities in several other cities in the two states.

Essentia, headquartered in Duluth, Minnesota, operates in that state, North Dakota and Wisconsin.

CommonSpirit, based in Chicago, formed in 2019 when CHI combined with Dignity Health. CHI -- Catholic Health Initiatives -- and St. Alexius merged in 2014.

CHI St. Alexius Health operates one of two hospitals in Bismarck. The former MedCenter One merged with Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based Sanford Health in 2012 and operates under the Sanford name.

