Medicare Virtual Fair scheduled

North Dakota's Insurance Department will be available to assist Medicare-eligible people of all ages during a Medicare Virtual Fair.
The free event from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday is hosted by the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs National Network. It will provide an opportunity for people turning 65, retiring or joining Medicare because of a disability to learn more about signing up for Medicare from their computer or mobile device.
To register, go to shiphelp.org. For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov/shic-medicare or call 701-328-2440.
