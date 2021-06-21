 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Medicare Virtual Fair scheduled
0 Comments

Medicare Virtual Fair scheduled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota's Insurance Department will be available to assist Medicare-eligible people of all ages during a Medicare Virtual Fair.

The free event from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday is hosted by the State Health Insurance Assistance Programs National Network. It will provide an opportunity for people turning 65, retiring or joining Medicare because of a disability to learn more about signing up for Medicare from their computer or mobile device.

To register, go to shiphelp.org. For more information, go to insurance.nd.gov/shic-medicare or call 701-328-2440.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One dead after a truck hit pedestrians at a Florida Pride parade

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News