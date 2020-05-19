Medical lab tech students at Bismarck State College to help state lab with coronavirus testing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Eight Bismarck State College students are getting the educational opportunity of a lifetime -- and they'll save lives in the process.

Students enrolled in the medical laboratory technician program at BSC will soon help the North Dakota Department of Health prepare COVID-19 testing kits at the state public health lab in Bismarck.

“Our students want to help,” said Mari Volk, medical laboratory technician program director at BSC. "They have been bothering me since the whole entire thing started -- 'How can we help? I want to help. I want to be part of this.'"

The story began when Dr. Christie Massen, microbiology director and head of the state public health lab in Bismarck, reached out to Volk to see whether BSC lab students would be available to help get test kits ready.

Massen, who was unavailable for comment in time for this story's publication, is a former adjunct instructor for the lab tech program at BSC and is a friend of Volk's.

“She asked if my students could help, and we got a team together to figure out how our students could help and how they could also use it towards their education," Volk said.