McLean County has first COVID-19 death; Burleigh County still leads state in active cases

Two more people with COVID-19 have died in North Dakota, the Department of Health reported Wednesday.

The deaths of a McLean County woman in her 70s and a Grand Forks County woman in her 90s raised the state total to 130. Both of the newly confirmed victims had underlying medical conditions, according to the department.

It is the first confirmed coronavirus-related death in McLean County, home to Washburn and Garrison. Burleigh County did not report a death for the first time this week.

Health officials reported 188 new coronavirus cases in 27 counties, including 42 cases in Burleigh and 11 in Morton. The region has developed into a hot spot with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. Burleigh continued to lead the state in active cases, with 324, while Morton slid one spot to fifth, with 107.

Active cases statewide numbered 1,209, just four shy of the daily high set on Sunday. The total was up 40 from Tuesday.

Total COVID-19 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic number 8,968, with 7,629 recoveries and 478 hospitalizations. There were 49 people still in the hospital Wednesday, up two from the previous day.