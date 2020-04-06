McKenzie County sewing group makes masks for area healthcare workers

“That is one nice thing about this community,” Williams told the Williston Herald. “Everyone is willing to help. Whether sewing, donating, helping to pick up or drop off, this was really easy. I didn’t think it would be that easy last weekend. Everything just fell into place.”

The masks the group made are double-layered 100% cotton. Some of the masks even have a pouch where a filter can be slipped in.

McKenzie County Healthcare Systems spokeswoman Lynn Welker said the facility is grateful to have the masks.

“Not only are these masks critical for staff members who need to mask for medical or other reasons, but they are trendy and colorful during a time of stress,” she said. “Kind gestures like this one build morale. Many employees commented that receiving these masks during our time of need was like Christmas!”