McIntosh County has 2nd COVID-19 death; more testing planned in region

A second coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in McIntosh County, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.

The man in his 80s had underlying medical conditions, health officials said. He was the 109th person with COVID-19 to die in North Dakota since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March.

McIntosh County, home to the communities of Ashley and Wishek, is in south central North Dakota, to the southeast of Burleigh County. The death of a man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions was confirmed there in late July.

Health officials on Thursday reported a total of 122 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 counties, raising the state total to 7,177. The new cases included 34 in Burleigh and 17 in Morton, which has developed into a hot spot in recent weeks. The two counties have a total of 372 active cases, one-third of the state total of 1,119, which is a new daily high.

A task force of local and state officials formed to address a recent spike in cases in the Burleigh-Morton area meets for the first time Friday.

Forty-six people statewide remain in the hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day. A total of 400 people have been hospitalized at some point since the start of the pandemic.