McIntosh County has 2nd COVID-19 death; more testing planned in region

A second coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in McIntosh County, the state Department of Health reported Thursday.
The man in his 80s had underlying medical conditions, health officials said. He was the 109th person with COVID-19 to die in North Dakota since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March.
McIntosh County, home to the communities of Ashley and Wishek, is in south central North Dakota, to the southeast of Burleigh County. The death of a man in his 50s with underlying medical conditions was confirmed there in late July.
Health officials on Thursday reported a total of 122 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 counties, raising the state total to 7,177. The new cases included 34 in Burleigh and 17 in Morton, which has developed into a hot spot in recent weeks. The two counties have a total of 372 active cases, one-third of the state total of 1,119, which is a new daily high.
A task force of local and state officials formed to address a recent spike in cases in the Burleigh-Morton area meets for the first time Friday.
Forty-six people statewide remain in the hospital due to COVID-19, an increase of four from the previous day. A total of 400 people have been hospitalized at some point since the start of the pandemic.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 163,719, and total tests number 341,001.
Testing has been increased in the Bismarck-Mandan area in recent weeks. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health has scheduled another free public drive-thru event at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday, with different hours than normal -- 5-7 p.m., or until testing supplies are exhausted.
“We have received a number of requests for testing times outside of normal business hours, so this testing event is scheduled later in the day to accommodate those requests,” Public Health Director Renae Moch said.
The testing event is open to all ages, on a first-come, first-served basis. Preregistration available at https://testreg.nd.gov/ speeds up the process but does not guarantee a test.
People should enter Parking Lot D -- to the south of the Event Center, across Bowen Avenue -- from Seventh Street, the southbound one-way. Testing will be conducted inside the Event Center, with vehicles exiting onto Fifth Street.
Custer Health is conducting drive-thru testing on Wednesday at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan, from 1-3 p.m. or until supplies are gone. The free event is open to all ages, and is first-come, first-served. Vehicles should approach from the southeast on Longspur Trail, which is accessible by Redwing Drive and 32nd Avenue Southeast, both off Memorial Highway in Mandan. Vehicles will exit onto 24th Avenue Southeast and travel north.
Custer Health also will be conducting a free drive-thru testing event at its Beulah office on Monday, from 10 a.m. to noon or until supplies are gone. It also is open to all on a first-come, first-served basis. Vehicles should line up south to north, beginning at Ninth Street. Vehicles will enter the Custer Health parking lot from the frontage road and leave the area via Third Avenue.
For more information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.