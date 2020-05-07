Mass COVID-19 testing in Bismarck yields few positives; cases mount in Bismarck-Mandan nursing homes

Cases are beginning to mount in nursing homes in Bismarck-Mandan after recent testing, as well. There are now a total of 25 cases in six long-term care facilities in the metro area, including 10 at Sunset Drive Prospera Community in Mandan, seven at Touchmark in Bismarck and five at Miller Pointe Prospera Community in Mandan, according to state data.

The Sunset Drive cases include six in residents and four in staff, and the Miller Pointe cases all are in staff members, the facilities told the Tribune. The Touchmark cases are in two residents and five staff, according to the facility.

No new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in either Burleigh or Morton counties. The state has reported a total of 33 positive cases in Burleigh-Morton since Saturday, raising Burleigh's total to 102 and Morton's to 35.

New cases reported Thursday were in the counties of Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Williams and Benson, which has its first two confirmed cases.

A total of 102 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 35 remained so, up three from the previous day. There were 19 new recoveries, raising that total to 601. Active cases rose by 29, to 739.