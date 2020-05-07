Mass COVID-19 testing in Bismarck yields few positives; cases mount in Bismarck-Mandan nursing homes

Only six of the 661 people who took part in mass COVID-19 testing at the Bismarck Event Center over the weekend were positive for the coronavirus disease, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health reported Thursday.
The positive rate of just under 1% is well below the statewide rate of 3.4%. Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch told the Tribune she wasn't surprised, given the measures city and county officials and residents have taken.
Her agency opened a Department Operations Center on March 12 -- just a day after the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic -- and the city opened an Emergency Operations Center 12 days later, she said.
When local coronavirus cases began surfacing in mid-March, "We responded quickly with contact tracing work and began educating the public on prevention measures," Moch said. She also credited area residents, saying "the community has taken these recommendations seriously."
None of the six people who tested positive were showing symptoms of the disease.
"These asymptomatic positive test results emphasize how important it is for everyone to continue following the social distancing, hand washing and facial covering etiquette protocols we have been promoting over the past few months,” Moch said in a statement. ”Even though our state has started to reopen, COVID-19 has not gone away."
Daily statewide coronavirus numbers that the state Department of Health released Wednesday included a total of 10 new cases for Burleigh County. The six positives from the Saturday testing were included in that total, the state's Joint Information Center confirmed Thursday.
North Dakota health officials on Thursday confirmed 49 more cases of COVID-19 statewide, including another 23 in Cass County, the state's hot spot.
The state now has 1,371 cases of the coronavirus disease, and 709 of them -- slightly more than half -- are in the county that's home to Fargo. Cass County also has 23 coronavirus-related deaths, three-fourths of the state total of 31. No new deaths were reported in the state Thursday.
Gov. Doug Burgum this week announced a Red River Valley Task Force composed of local and state officials to address high numbers of cases and high positive rates in Cass and Grand Forks counties.
“While we have expanded testing and deployed rapid response teams to Cass County, we can do more to slow the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota’s largest metro area,” he said.
About 125,000 people live in Fargo, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The metro area population is about double that.
One task force initiative will be more resources for staff at long-term care facilities. There are a total of 148 COVID-19 cases identified in 13 such facilities in Fargo, according to the state Department of Health.
Cases are beginning to mount in nursing homes in Bismarck-Mandan after recent testing, as well. There are now a total of 25 cases in six long-term care facilities in the metro area, including 10 at Sunset Drive Prospera Community in Mandan, seven at Touchmark in Bismarck and five at Miller Pointe Prospera Community in Mandan, according to state data.
The Sunset Drive cases include six in residents and four in staff, and the Miller Pointe cases all are in staff members, the facilities told the Tribune. The Touchmark cases are in two residents and five staff, according to the facility.
No new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday in either Burleigh or Morton counties. The state has reported a total of 33 positive cases in Burleigh-Morton since Saturday, raising Burleigh's total to 102 and Morton's to 35.
New cases reported Thursday were in the counties of Cass, Grand Forks, McKenzie, Pembina, Pierce, Ramsey, Richland, Rolette, Sargent, Stark, Traill, Walsh, Ward, Williams and Benson, which has its first two confirmed cases.
A total of 102 people statewide have been hospitalized due to COVID-19; 35 remained so, up three from the previous day. There were 19 new recoveries, raising that total to 601. Active cases rose by 29, to 739.
State and private labs have tested 40,867 people for COVID-19, with 39,496 being negative. There were 2,235 tests handled Wednesday, a daily high. The state's goal is to work toward 4,000 tests per day this month and 6,000 daily in June.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
