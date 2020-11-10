Mask mandate issued for Burleigh County property

Burleigh County is now requiring anyone on county property to wear a mask, joining Morton County and the city of Bismarck in requiring face coverings as COVID-19 cases in the region soar.
Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox issued an executive order mandating masks for people on county property or in a building owned or leased by the county. The order took effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 1 ½ hours before a special meeting scheduled by the Mandan City Commission to consider a mask mandate.
Children under 5 years old, people with medical exemptions and people who are interacting with someone with a disability and need to see the person's mouth to communicate are exempt from Burleigh County's mandate.
Woodcox pointed to the other mandates in the region, and said all but one Burleigh building already have a mask requirement.
"We're trying to do the best we can for the citizens of Burleigh County," Woodcox said.
Active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties have hovered around 2,000 for days. More than 2,200 new cases have been reported in the first 10 days of the month. State officials on Tuesday also reported eight more deaths in Burleigh County and another death in Morton.
Woodox said he did not consult his fellow commissioners on the mandate but did inform commission Vice Chair Kathleen Jones after he made the decision.
Woodcox said he thinks a mask mandate should come from the governor. Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted implementing a statewide requirement, saying he doesn't believe one would be effective and instead encouraging personal responsibility. He has said he supports local mandates.
Burgum on Monday moved all North Dakota counties to the "orange/high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system after days of record-high numbers of active cases. He said moving all counties to the orange level indicates “the seriousness of the situation.”
Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schulz on Monday mandated masks on Morton County property, saying the number of county workers who have tested positive or are close contacts "is very close" to reaching a level that will impact county operations.
Schulz said he issued a mandate under his public health emergency powers rather than taking a proposal to the full county commission because the requirement impacts only county-owned property and "I thought it was more efficient, timely and reasonable to do it directly." The full commission meets on Thursday.
The Bismarck City Commission on Oct. 27 voted 3-2 to pass a mask mandate with no enforcement or penalties for noncompliance. Many cities including Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Williston in recent weeks have implemented similar requirements.
Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.
