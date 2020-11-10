Mask mandate issued for Burleigh County property

Burleigh County is now requiring anyone on county property to wear a mask, joining Morton County and the city of Bismarck in requiring face coverings as COVID-19 cases in the region soar.

Burleigh County Commission Chairman Jerry Woodcox issued an executive order mandating masks for people on county property or in a building owned or leased by the county. The order took effect at 4 p.m. Tuesday, about 1 ½ hours before a special meeting scheduled by the Mandan City Commission to consider a mask mandate.

Children under 5 years old, people with medical exemptions and people who are interacting with someone with a disability and need to see the person's mouth to communicate are exempt from Burleigh County's mandate.

Woodcox pointed to the other mandates in the region, and said all but one Burleigh building already have a mask requirement.

"We're trying to do the best we can for the citizens of Burleigh County," Woodcox said.

Active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh and Morton counties have hovered around 2,000 for days. More than 2,200 new cases have been reported in the first 10 days of the month. State officials on Tuesday also reported eight more deaths in Burleigh County and another death in Morton.

