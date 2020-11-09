Mask mandate implemented for Morton County property

Morton County Commission Chairman Cody Schulz on Monday issued a mask mandate for county-owned property.
The moves came a day before the Mandan City Commission will discuss a potential mandate in a special meeting, and two weeks after the Bismarck City Commission implemented a mask requirement. It also comes two months after the Morton County Commission voted unanimously to reject a countywide mandate requested by the Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force.
Schulz at the time touted personal choice and said he was "a mask wearing advocate but a mask mandate opponent."
Coronavirus cases in the region since then have skyrocketed. There were 586 active cases in Morton and Burleigh counties the day of the commission vote, and 2,119 on Monday.
Schulz on Monday said the number of county workers who have tested positive or are close contacts "is very close" to reaching a level that will impact county operations. He declined to detail numbers, citing privacy concerns.
"The rest of the team is picking up the slack at this point so citizens will not be negatively affected, but if it continues to grow, we could get to that point," he said.
Schulz said he issued a mandate under his public health emergency powers rather than taking a proposal to the full county commission because the requirement impacts only county-owned property and "I thought it was more efficient, timely and reasonable to do it directly." The full commission meets again on Thursday.
Schulz also said he consulted with other county commissioners, Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling and City Administrator Jim Neubauer, as the city police department is housed in the courthouse building and is impacted by the county mandate. Schulz said he received no opposition.
The mandate that took effect at noon Monday applies to the county courthouse, sheriff's office, highway department and county road maintenance shops.
County staff are required to wear masks while utilizing public areas, dealing with the public and being in areas where social distancing isn't possible. Staff are not required to wear a mask if they are in personal workspace or alone in a vehicle, or if they are eating and drinking in a common are and practicing social distancing.
The mandate also applies to the public on county-owned property, with exceptions for children age 2 and younger and people with medical exemptions.
The policy cites the possibility of "disciplinary action" for employees who don't comply.
"It would go through the disciplinary process just like any other policy that wasn't adhered to," county spokeswoman Maxine Herr said. "Ultimately the worst-case scenario would be dismissal, but I don't think it would ever come to that."
Members of the public who don't comply will be dealt with "according to guidance provided by the Morton County Sheriff's Office," according to the policy. That essentially means they wouldn't be allowed into the county building, according to Herr.
"They would just be told to leave and return with a mask," she said.
She added that a lot of people who come into the courthouse do so to drop something off, and if they choose to not wear a mask they can use the drop box outside the building.
The county courthouse, sheriff's office and highway department are in Mandan, but some of the road maintenance shops are in other county communities. The mandate technically applies to county parks, as well, but "based on the weather I really don't think that is going to be a problem," Herr said.
She added that "if a mom takes her child to go play on the swing sets, that's not going to be an issue. Social distancing should be pretty easy to apply there."
The policy is available at www.mortonnd.org/policies.
Many cities including Fargo, Grand Forks, Minot and Bismarck in recent weeks have implemented mask requirements amid a steep rise in COVID-19 cases in the region in recent months. Gov. Doug Burgum has resisted implementing a statewide mandate, saying he doesn't believe one would be effective and instead encouraging personal responsibility. He has said he supports local mandates.
The Bismarck City Commission on Oct. 27 voted 3-2 to pass a mask mandate after a lengthy public meeting. The requirement is not enforced and carries no penalties for noncompliance.
Williston Mayor Howard Klug on Monday issued a citywide mask order, also with no potential penalties.
“We have watched carefully as our neighbors throughout the state have undertaken similar measures and have heard from health professionals and other community groups that the time for action is now," he said in a statement.
The Mandan City Commission will hold a special public meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to discuss implementing a mask mandate.
