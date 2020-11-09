Mask mandate implemented for Morton County property

Schulz also said he consulted with other county commissioners, Mandan Mayor Tim Helbling and City Administrator Jim Neubauer, as the city police department is housed in the courthouse building and is impacted by the county mandate. Schulz said he received no opposition.

The mandate that took effect at noon Monday applies to the county courthouse, sheriff's office, highway department and county road maintenance shops.

County staff are required to wear masks while utilizing public areas, dealing with the public and being in areas where social distancing isn't possible. Staff are not required to wear a mask if they are in personal workspace or alone in a vehicle, or if they are eating and drinking in a common are and practicing social distancing.

The mandate also applies to the public on county-owned property, with exceptions for children age 2 and younger and people with medical exemptions.

The policy cites the possibility of "disciplinary action" for employees who don't comply.

"It would go through the disciplinary process just like any other policy that wasn't adhered to," county spokeswoman Maxine Herr said. "Ultimately the worst-case scenario would be dismissal, but I don't think it would ever come to that."