Marijuana measure supporters pitch 'conservative' approach; opponents cite addiction rates

Supporters of a ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana use by adults in North Dakota say it is a responsible and conservative approach, but an organization pushing for its defeat says the marijuana industry would market the product in a way that increases addiction.

The measure if passed would allow people 21 and older to grow three cannabis plants and possess certain amounts of marijuana products. Public consumption would be illegal, as would driving a motor vehicle while under the influence. The measure would require the state Department of Health and Human Services to establish rules for adult use.

The measure would limit the state to no more than seven manufacturing facilities and 18 dispensaries.

Support

One reason Fargo attorney Mark Friese supports the measure is his concern about how criminalized possession can create lifelong problems.

Friese, treasurer of New Approach North Dakota, an organization pushing for the passage of Measure 2, said a conviction can keep a person from joining the military, getting a student loan, or in some cases even renting an apartment.

“A 19- or 20-year-old is doing something that’s legal in 19 states, but for the rest of his life can’t do the things you and I can do,” Friese said. The measure does not address past marijuana convictions.

Measure 2 is a responsible way to the legalize marijuana use, Friese said. It prohibits use of the drug in public and enables landlords to prohibit use on their property.

“Of all the states that have done this, no approach is more conservative,” he said. “It isn’t going to be like Las Vegas.”

Safeguards for keeping the drug out of the hands of youth and young adults and for regulating production and sales are more than adequately addressed in the 19-page measure, the attorney said. Voters in 2016 passed a measure to allow medical marijuana use in the state. Testing procedures for that have been "very successful," Friese said.

“I don’t share the tacit mistrust of officials in North Dakota, that they would not be able to monitor and manage it,” Friese said. “That’s the same scare tactic that was used in the past.”

North Dakota voters rejected a 2018 measure that would have legalized recreational marijuana for anyone over 21 and expunged previous marijuana convictions. Opponents argued the measure was poorly written and lacked rules and regulations. The measure failed with about 41% voting in favor and 59% voting against.

Opposition to this year's measure is based in large part on supposition, according to Friese.

The designation of marijuana as a gateway drug “has been debunked by every credible study,” he said, adding that “there’s never been an overdose death from marijuana.”

“There can be harmful effects. I don’t intend to use it and I won’t let my children,” Friese said. But if a person wants to smoke in his or her garage after a hard week at work, “that should be permitted," he said.

New Approach has raised about $551,000, according to the North Dakota Secretary of State website. More than $300,000 came from New Approach Advocacy Fund, and about $236,000 from marijuana manufacturers and dispensaries. The group has spent $103,000 on attorney fees and $178,000 with political campaign firms in California and South Dakota.

Opposition

The lack of an overdose death is “a very low bar for testing a drug’s harms,” a spokesman for a group opposing Measure 2 said.

“Marijuana is a totally different drug now than even two decades ago,” said Luke Niforatos, executive vice president of Smart Approaches to Marijuana. Niforatos was campaign manager of Healthy and Productive North Dakota's effort to defeat the 2018 measure that would have legalized marijuana in the state.

The group is active again this year. It's chaired by Fargo addiction counselor Kristie Spooner. It did not file with the state this year until Oct. 5 and has reported no contributions or expenditures.

Marijuana addiction rates among youth have risen 25% in every state that’s legalized marijuana, according to Niforatos. Genetically modified marijuana has led to higher potency levels, he said. Those changes have come about since states started legalizing marijuana, which Niforatos says is “right out of the Big Tobacco playbook.”

“They take marijuana, alter it and make it more addictive,” he said. “Our concern is not about wanting to keep a person in prison. Our concern is the industry that comes with it.”

Niforatos sees Measure 2 as lacking public health guidelines, potency caps and other necessary regulations. Youth could be easily targeted, and the idea that marijuana isn’t a gateway drug lies in the fact that America “is undereducated on how drug use works,” he said. Some 95% of heroin users at one point used marijuana, according to Niforatos.

“You can’t deny there’s a pathway from softer drugs to harder drugs,” he said. “You can’t assume someone is going to pick marijuana and stick with it.”

Read the ballot language of Measure 2 at https://vip.sos.nd.gov/PDFs/Measures%20Info/2022%20General/Official%20Ballot%20Language%20Initiated%20Statutory%20Measure%20No%202.pdf.