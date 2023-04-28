A health advocacy group is urging the Canadian province of Manitoba to end its contract with Sanford Health, which provides care to ease the province’s backlog, on the grounds that North Dakota has passed what it calls discriminatory laws.

The Manitoba Health Coalition said a near total ban on the “reproductive choice of women, girls and anyone who can become pregnant," and the ban on “medically necessary care” for transgender patients demands a response.

“Gender-affirming care and abortion are health care services, not politics,” Thomas Linner, Manitoba Health Coalition’s provincial director, said in a statement. “Everyone deserves to live with dignity, and to access the medical care they need without being subject to fear, hatred and discrimination.”

Sanford Health in response issued a brief statement: “Sanford Health is dedicated to providing exceptional health care for all patients in accordance with state law.”

The Manitoba Health Coalition is a Winnipeg-based nonprofit that describes itself as a health advocacy organization that works for “preservation and expansion of universal, public health care” and as a “leading voice in the fight against efforts to privatize health care.”

The North Dakota Legislature has passed and Gov. Doug Burgum has signed into law a raft of restrictive bills involving transgender people, including a law banning treatments for transgender minors.

The Legislature also has passed and Burgum has signed into law a near-total abortion ban.

In January 2022, news reports surfaced in Manitoba that the provincial government was in discussions with Sanford Health to help alleviate a surgical backlog and would like to send up to 300 patients a year for spinal surgery.

Sanford administrators at the time said the health system wasn’t prepared because of the COVID-19 pandemic to accept any patients from Canada. Bryan Nermoe, then president of Sanford Health in Fargo, said, however, “At some point in time we would be working with our neighbors to the north.”

Linner in a statement to Forum News Service on Thursday acknowledged that the Manitoba Health Coalition already was opposed to the province of Manitoba sending patients to North Dakota for treatment.

“We have been critical of the Sanford Health deal previously, believing that the Manitoba government should invest in our public health care system to handle our surgical and diagnostic procedure backlog, rather than sign contracts with U.S. providers, especially considering that the details of those contracts are not publicly available,” he said.