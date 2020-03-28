Mandan nursing home resident tests positive for virus; BSC under consideration for field hospital

According to its website, the facility, like all long-term care homes in North Dakota, has had visitor restrictions in place to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Bismarck State College

Military officials are looking at Bismarck State College and North Dakota State University in Fargo as potential sites to convert into makeshift hospitals if virus cases spike.

“We are planning against the worst case scenario,” said Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann of the North Dakota National Guard, who spoke Saturday at Gov. Doug Burgum’s daily coronavirus press briefing.

Dohrmann said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will send teams out over the next week to assess the sites in Bismarck and Fargo.

BSC President Larry Skogen said in an interview that the school “just wants to support the community in any way we can.”

“We’re just providing space,” he said. “We’re dependent on everybody else to tell us what they need.”

Skogen said he believes officials are eyeing the school’s Armory building as a potential site. It includes a basketball court, showers and restrooms, as well as office and classroom space.