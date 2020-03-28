Mandan nursing home resident tested positive for COVID-19 as state cases climb to 94

A resident of a Mandan nursing home is one of 94 people in North Dakota who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Good Samaritan Society Sunset Drive confirmed Saturday that the resident was recently transferred to the facility from a local hospital. The resident was immediately isolated due to a fever, then transferred back to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the facility said in a statement.

Sunset Drive said it has notified families of residents and is taking extra precautions to monitor the health of residents and staff who may have been exposed. The facility added that it’s “working closely” with state and federal officials and will continue to follow their guidance.

“The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority,” Sunset Drive said.

The facility provides long-term skilled nursing care, as well as rehabilitation therapies, according to its website. It is made up of four 32-bed neighborhoods.