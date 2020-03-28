A resident of a Mandan nursing home is one of 94 people in North Dakota who have tested positive for the new coronavirus.
Good Samaritan Society Sunset Drive confirmed Saturday that the resident was recently transferred to the facility from a local hospital. The resident was immediately isolated due to a fever, then transferred back to the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, the facility said in a statement.
Sunset Drive said it has notified families of residents and is taking extra precautions to monitor the health of residents and staff who may have been exposed. The facility added that it’s “working closely” with state and federal officials and will continue to follow their guidance.
“The health, safety and well-being of our residents, staff and the community we serve remains our top priority,” Sunset Drive said.
The facility provides long-term skilled nursing care, as well as rehabilitation therapies, according to its website. It is made up of four 32-bed neighborhoods.
North Dakota had 94 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday afternoon: 28 in Burleigh County, 13 in Morton County, 18 in Cass County, nine in Stark County, seven in Ward County, three in Ramsey County, two apiece in Barnes, McLean, Mountrail and Pierce counties, and one each in Divide, Dunn, Foster, McHenry, McIntosh, Mercer, Sioux and Walsh counties.
The health department on Friday reported the state's first death due to COVID-19, a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.
State and private labs have conducted 3,107 total tests, with 3,013 coming back negative. There have been 16 hospitalizations and 18 recoveries.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
In this Series
North Dakota coronavirus news roundup of the week: March 22-28
-
North Dakota coronavirus news
-
Updated
Mandan nursing home resident tested positive for COVID-19 as state cases climb to 94
-
Updated
North Dakota's confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to total of 83
- 24 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.