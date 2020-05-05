Mandan nursing home has 9 COVID-19 cases; separate lawsuit against state broadened

Health officials over the weekend tested 661 people at the Bismarck Event Center in a mass testing event similar to those held elsewhere around the state, including in Fargo, Grand Forks and Williston.

However, testing results were caught up in a backlog of thousands at the state lab in Bismarck, when an order of testing supplies arrived over the weekend missing some components. Burgum on Monday said North Dakota State University had extras of the plates used to process tests and was sending 100 to the lab.

The state's Joint Information Center on Tuesday did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether any of the new Burleigh-Morton cases were tied to the testing.

The new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday raised the state's total to 1,266. Cass County, home to Fargo, had 13 new cases, raising its state-high total to 643. Williams County, home to Williston, had two new cases, raising its total to 13.

Burke County also had two new cases, and Mercer County had three -- the first reported in that county, which is home to Beulah and Stanton. Grand Forks, Pembina and Stutsman counties had one new case apiece.