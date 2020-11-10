Mandan City Commission enacts mask mandate

Rohr took issue with the mandate using the word "shall," which he said implies no choice, and said it should say "should" instead. He said he has seen more compliance with wearing a mask already within the community.

"The mask is not the magic bullet either," Rohr said. "It's just one of many actions."

Helbling said he struggled with the idea of mandating masks and said that if a government was going to mandate something it should have a penalty or it would be worthless.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think it's going way beyond what is our responsibility, and legally what we can do to mandate a mask," Helbling said. "Mandating it, I think is an overstep by government."

The mayor also said he was troubled by the inconsistencies in local mask mandates across the state.

"Everybody's doing their own thing," he said. "Changing a paragraph here, changing a paragraph there."

The mandate goes into effect on Wednesday and expires in 30 days. It will be reviewed at the Dec. 15 commission meeting.

Mandan residents must wear a mask while in indoor settings open to the public and exposed to people outside their household if 6 feet of distance cannot be maintained. There is no penalty for those who do not wear a mask.