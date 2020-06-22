Local places of faith continue adjusting to COVID-19

Services for Sunday morning will continue to be recorded and available virtually as well, Nugent said. “I think the online service is here to stay,” he said, but “I hope it never becomes a straight substitute for gathering.”

Online services are also an alternative at B’nai Israel Synagogue in Grand Forks, where travel restrictions have halted the ability for student rabbis to conduct services. Precautions surrounding large gatherings also caused the cancellation of Passover observance and Friday Shabbat dinners, as well as affecting prayers that normally require a quorum of 10 people.

Bert Garwood, president of the congregation, said the synagogue’s biggest concern right now is with the effect of the pandemic on social aspects and whether student rabbis will still be restricted from flying into the state in the coming months. The small congregation relies on visiting rabbis, including students nearing the end of their rabbinical studies.

“If that's still the case, we may still be having to do things online," Garwood said. “Judaism is kind of a community religion. It’s all community and family oriented. It’s meant to be done in groups.”

As local religious leaders continue to plan for the future, Nugent said the current circumstances give “loving your neighbor” an entirely new meaning.