Local hospitals nearing capacity due to pandemic

"There is a total disconnect between what we've heard from people who are right in the middle of this, this morning, and what is being communicated to our populous," Dosch said. He added that access to hospital care cannot be limited and said lack of hospital access was one factor in the severity of the COVID-19 outbreak in New York.

Task force members said they were surprised to learn about the state of local hospitals. University of Mary Executive Vice President Jerome Richter said he was shocked to learn the hospitals were this busy because when he checks his Care19 app, the hospitalization numbers seem good.

"The governor every week is telling us the hospitals are fine," Morton County Public Information Officer Maxine Herr said. "We've got to get on the same message."

Task force members also addressed recent COVID-19 outbreaks in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. Health care professionals said those cases are being brought into facilities from employees or visitors who contract the virus out in the community.

Visitors to hospitals and long-term care facilities aren't monitored the entire time they visit patients, Dr. Noe Mateo of Sanford Health said. Once they're inside a patient's room, visitors might take off their masks or not follow social distancing guidelines.