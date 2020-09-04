Local governments to consider mask mandate; active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota reach new high

Some task force members wondered how effective any recommendations or guidelines are if they are not actually mandated and suggested mask mandates would help prevent the spread of COVID-19 following the recent spike in cases. Health care professionals on the task force said they worry hospitals will not have the capacity to treat COVID-19 patients if the increase in cases continues.

"We're seeing a big increase in numbers into the hospital and the stress of the health care workers taking care of those people," Bismarck physician Dr. David Field said.

It's not clear how many people are hospitalized in Bismarck. North Dakota's Department of Health releases hospitalization data for the state as a whole but not for individual cities, citing privacy.

Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation Medical Director Dr. John Hagan said there has been a mask mandate in prisons since March and there has been virtually no COVID-19 transmission in the inmate population since.

Local leaders expressed concerns that the community would not react well to any mandates, and that mandates would work only if they could be enforced.