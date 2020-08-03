Local governing bodies adjust to social distancing, remote meetings

Some local bodies, such as the Grand Forks City Council, had already begun implementing virtual components for meeting access. Dana Sande, the council’s president, said the city will continue to stream meetings live on Facebook as well as on the GFTV 2 station.

"This actually has been a very easy transition for us because we've been doing it for a long time,” Sande said. “I think people have continued to have the accessibility they'd had in the past, just not necessarily in person."

While many continue to utilize virtual components, some governing bodies are also returning to meeting in person when possible while implementing social distancing. The Hillsboro City Commission has begun opting for larger spaces such as the Main Street Community Center for meetings to allow for more distance between those who attend.

Hillsboro City Council President Terry Sando said virtual meetings the council held on Microsoft Teams might have led to more community attendance because of the ease of joining at home, but they lengthened the process of voting on items and might have intimidated community members who wanted to give input.

“There might be that hesitance of coming up on the computer,” Sando said. “When you’re sitting out in the audience, it’s more of a free-flowing forum.”