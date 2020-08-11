Lessons learned from Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force could shape local effort

North Dakota's coronavirus hot spot has shifted west over the past month from Fargo to the Bismarck-Mandan area, and Fargo officials hope that lessons learned from Cass County's effort to reduce positive cases will help officials in Burleigh and Morton counties slow the spread.
Cass County was North Dakota's early coronavirus hot spot, with a far higher 14-day rolling average positive test rate in early May than the state's reported average at the time. That disparity prompted the creation of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force, made up of state and local officials, to curb the spread of the disease.
Gov. Doug Burgum recently announced the formation of a similar Burleigh-Morton COVID-19 Task Force, as the two counties have seen a spike in cases over the past month. Burleigh and Morton Counties have a 14-day rolling average positive test rate which is higher than the current state average. Additional state and county resources will be dedicated to testing and prevention measures, contact tracing and support for isolation and quarantine, according to Burgum.
“We’ve got a great game plan to follow, one that worked in our collaboration between Cass and Clay counties,” Burgum said in late July. “We’re aiming to drive Burleigh-Morton’s positive rate below the statewide rate, and we want to do that as quickly as possible.”
Finding positive cases through targeted testing, increasing the number of contact tracers and creating thoughtful messaging and education materials about the coronavirus were key to bringing down positive case numbers in Cass County, according to Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney and Fargo-Cass Public Health Director Desi Fleming.
"Those are probably the three main things that we did really early on that we found to be really successful," said Fleming, who chaired the Red River Valley task force.
Task force officials changed up the county's testing strategy early on. Rather than holding mass testing events for the overall population, they focused their resources on places such as manufacturing businesses, day cares and long term care facilities -- places where the virus can spread quickly. They also targeted specific population groups, such as those with lower incomes, who may be more vulnerable.
"It's just kind of based on epi (epidemiological) data. If we had a cluster (of positive cases) or things like that, that would kind of drive who we chose for our testing," Fleming said. "We know there's not a test for every individual in North Dakota, so we have to use our testing resources wisely."
Cass County had a high prevalence of COVID-19 at long-term care facilities early in the pandemic, a major contributing factor to the county's 76 COVID-19 related deaths as of Monday. Epidemiological data showed the virus was being brought into those facilities by staff, and the task force responded by regularly testing employees, Mahoney said.
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch said Bismarck doesn't have as big an issue with long-term care facilities as Fargo did -- that the current spike in cases is being driven by gatherings of younger people who are more active in the community. As of Thursday, Burleigh County had 281 active cases, 86 of which were people in their 20s.
Moch said the task force will work to come up with a marketing and testing strategy for the younger population, especially as schools and colleges begin to open up later this month.
"It's going to be a lot to manage, and we want to try to get it mitigated as best as possible," she said.
Fargo is experiencing a similar surge in cases in younger people, which is making contact tracing more difficult, according to Mahoney.
"Part of the struggle now is that for the younger population, the contact numbers are greater. So before, maybe I'd have to trace what you did the last several days and it might be six to 10 people. Now the numbers are 10 to 20 people," he said.
Early in the pandemic, nursing staff were called in to beef up the number of contact tracers. As those nurses returned to their regular duties, temporary staff have been hired to fill in the gap, Fleming said.
The task force saw success by, ironically, grouping contact tracers together. Contact tracers gathered in a room large enough to accommodate physical distancing and talked to each other as they identified possible clusters of cases, increasing their efficiency.
"A lot of these cases are really complex but a lot of them are intertwined," Fleming said. "So it really helped to have the nurses working in close quarters so that they could then kind of play off each other on these cases. They usually were able to make connections that they wouldn't have been able to make had they not been working in one room like that."
Mahoney credited Burgum with making funds available to increase the number of contact tracers and number of tests available. He didn't say how much money was provided.
“It really helps if you have enough manpower to do the things you have to do," Mahoney said.
The Red River Valley task force also worked with an agency to help them develop tailored educational marketing about the coronavirus for each population group in the community, Fleming said. Fargo has a significant number of residents who hail from other nations, so messaging was put out in multiple languages to ensure everyone received it.
"We wanted to make sure everyone had an easy message they could understand about what the risk factors are and what they can do," Fleming said. "Now we're going to be doing a masking campaign for the general populous to try to rally the troops a little bit to help them embrace masking."
Opinions on mask-wearing vary, so officials are trying to frame mask-wearing in a way that is "more about public health than it is about politics," Fleming said.
Members of the public take cues from their leaders, so it was important for Mahoney to set a "gentle reminder" by wearing a mask and social distancing when in public, he said.
“The reality is, if you see your leaders wearing masks and people wearing them then you’ll be like ‘Oh, this must be serious,'" Mahoney said. “They (the public) very much watch you and watch what you do."
Bismarck Mayor Steve Bakken last week urged residents to wear masks when in public. He wore a mask to a press conference on Friday about the task force, on which he serves, though he took it off while speaking.
Fleming said she has passed on data from Fargo's efforts to Moch and Custer Health Administrator Erin Ourada, who are both on the steering committee for the Burleigh-Morton task force.
Tammy Miller, the state's chief operating officer and a member of of the Red River Valley task force, also is on the steering committee and has been providing guidance, Moch said.
Reach Bilal Suleiman at 701-250-8261 or Bilal.Suleiman@bismarcktribune.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!