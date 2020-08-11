Lessons learned from Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force could shape local effort

Moch said the task force will work to come up with a marketing and testing strategy for the younger population, especially as schools and colleges begin to open up later this month.

"It's going to be a lot to manage, and we want to try to get it mitigated as best as possible," she said.

Fargo is experiencing a similar surge in cases in younger people, which is making contact tracing more difficult, according to Mahoney.

"Part of the struggle now is that for the younger population, the contact numbers are greater. So before, maybe I'd have to trace what you did the last several days and it might be six to 10 people. Now the numbers are 10 to 20 people," he said.

Early in the pandemic, nursing staff were called in to beef up the number of contact tracers. As those nurses returned to their regular duties, temporary staff have been hired to fill in the gap, Fleming said.

The task force saw success by, ironically, grouping contact tracers together. Contact tracers gathered in a room large enough to accommodate physical distancing and talked to each other as they identified possible clusters of cases, increasing their efficiency.