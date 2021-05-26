Legislators seek more answers about state's COVID-19 vaccine calls

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He said the information used by the Health Department for outreach comes from the state immunization registry, and that information comes from health care providers. Every state in the country has a registry, he said.

Teeple also clarified some statistics Wehbi cited in his response about the calls. Wehbi said that of 1,654 people called, 8.3% said they were already vaccinated, 15% said they "were not interested at all" and 8% said they were either planning to be vaccinated or planning to talk to their doctor. Five people contacted asked for help to set up a vaccine appointment. Teeple said the remaining 68.7% were calls that were not "answered, completed or returned."

Poolman said, "When you make 1,600 calls and schedule five vaccinations, you wonder how efficient that is."

The legislators also said that this is an opportunity for the Health Department and state government overall to rebuild trust with North Dakotans as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, referencing the many changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 response. Poolman said that personal calls to residents erode trust.

Bell said that the way the pandemic has been handled "has not been by the book" because of its unique nature.