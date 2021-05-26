Legislators seek more answers about state's COVID-19 vaccine calls

Two state lawmakers who asked the Health Department to end calls to people who haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19 over privacy concerns aren't fully satisfied with the response they received.
Sens. Jessica Bell, R-Beulah, and Nicole Poolman, R-Bismarck, sent a letter to State Health Officer Dr. Nizar Wehbi on Tuesday asking a handful of questions about outreach calls to mostly unvaccinated residents, including how the state gets the information it uses to make the calls and how patient privacy is protected. They also asked that the calls end until their questions were answered.
Wehbi responded to the lawmakers that evening, saying in a letter that immunization reminders are routine, and that callers are state-employed and trained on federal privacy law.
Bell and Poolman issued a response to Wehbi on Wednesday saying they feel some things are still unanswered. They want to know where the information to call unvaccinated residents came from and they want the outreach calls regarding COVID-19 vaccine to end permanently.
"We believe this is a really sensitive topic," Poolman told the Tribune.
Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple told the Tribune on Wednesday that "The current round of calls has ended," and the department is evaluating the program's effectiveness. He did not say whether the calls might continue in the future.
He said the information used by the Health Department for outreach comes from the state immunization registry, and that information comes from health care providers. Every state in the country has a registry, he said.
Teeple also clarified some statistics Wehbi cited in his response about the calls. Wehbi said that of 1,654 people called, 8.3% said they were already vaccinated, 15% said they "were not interested at all" and 8% said they were either planning to be vaccinated or planning to talk to their doctor. Five people contacted asked for help to set up a vaccine appointment. Teeple said the remaining 68.7% were calls that were not "answered, completed or returned."
Poolman said, "When you make 1,600 calls and schedule five vaccinations, you wonder how efficient that is."
The legislators also said that this is an opportunity for the Health Department and state government overall to rebuild trust with North Dakotans as the coronavirus pandemic winds down, referencing the many changes in daily life caused by the COVID-19 response. Poolman said that personal calls to residents erode trust.
Bell said that the way the pandemic has been handled "has not been by the book" because of its unique nature.
"To handle vaccine follow-up the way we do everything else is not sufficient," she said.
North Dakota has some of the highest rates of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the nation, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The percentage of the adult population that is considered by the state to be fully vaccinated has plateaued at less than 50%, according to the Health Department's vaccine dashboard. Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, has estimated the necessary threshold for herd immunity could be as high as 70% of residents.
One of the biggest reasons people are passing on the COVID-19 vaccine is fear of the side effects that can come with the shot, according to a U.S. Census Bureau survey. Some people and groups such as Health Freedom North Dakota have concerns about the safety of the vaccines. Overall, federal regulators have found the COVID-19 vaccines to be safe.
